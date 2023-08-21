{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: BRICS summit to push back on West’s bullying diktat and Army-2023 highlights

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 21st
The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum Dmitry Kharichkov/press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation/TASS
The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum
© Dmitry Kharichkov/press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation/TASS

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. BRICS’ Johannesburg summit to offer counterforce to heavy-handed US diktat; highlights and key takeaways from Army-2023 forum and expo; and renewed grain deal prospects get Turkic twist in Hungary talks. These stories topped Monday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: BRICS summit to highlight striving for liberation from Western diktat

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS summit in South Africa, Beijing announced. Following the meeting, he and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, will chair a discussion with African leaders. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the summit via video link.

Read also
BRICS leaders may discuss increasing use of local currencies in trade settlements — FT

The BRICS group’s prestige has grown; about 20 countries now have applications pending to join the organization. However, the differences of opinion between China and India, as well as Brazil, preclude a quick resolution to the issue of accepting new members.

The Global South will be carefully monitoring the summit, hoping that BRICS can, at least partially, patch over some of the holes punched in the edifice of global governance by the heavy-handed, do-it-our-way-or-else approach of the United States. While the economies of developing markets have suffered, first from the pandemic and then from the Ukrainian conflict, any support from Washington has been minimal and cosmetic at best. On the contrary, the US has aggressively raised interest rates, thus exacerbating stresses in the global economy, said Sarang Shidore of the Quincy Institute in Washington.

Oliver Stuenkel of Brazil’s Fundacao Getulio Vargas Institute said that the summit gives Russia the opportunity to show that it is not isolated in the world. In this respect, China has all the advantages. It has no fear of losing its clout in the organization if it pursues expansion. On the contrary, expansion of BRICS would help Beijing promote its Belt and Road Initiative projects. However, the potential expansion of the group has set off alarms for Brazil and India, which are proud of BRICS’ exclusive nature. The logic of these two countries is obvious, Stuenkel said, adding that being a member of an exclusive club, one does not want the club to be open to all comers.

In a conversation with Nezavisimaya Gazeta, Alexander Lukin, research director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of China and Contemporary Asia, noted: "BRICS is important for China. It is positioning itself as a leader of the Global South. In this group, China is the strongest country from an economics point of view. That said, though, one cannot say that China is the leader, as there [within BRICS] each [member] country is preoccupied with its own prestige. As for China’s dialogue with African countries, this is above all about economic interests. China needs raw materials and Africa has a lot of them. China needs markets for its goods. It also needs investment projects, in particular for investing in infrastructure. China has a lot of companies building railroads, airports, seaports. In China itself, by now there is almost no room for such companies to use their expertise, but their capacities remain and should be applied somewhere, so now China is boosting construction of infrastructure facilities in Africa. At the same time, building ports facilitates importing oil from Africa. This is a mutually beneficial process."

 

Izvestia: Army-2023 forum highlights and future of key international defense sector event

Some 83 foreign companies exhibited at the Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum outside Moscow, which was twice as many as at last year’s event. The main takeaway was that the West did not succeed in attempts to isolate Russia’s military-industrial complex, experts said. At the forum, the Russian Defense Ministry signed contracts to the tune of over 400 bln rubles (more than $4.3 bln) with Russian enterprises, which will result in the army receiving 2,500 new units of armaments, military and special hardware, as well as over 1.8 mln units of ordnance. The exhibit of various types of Western arms captured as trophies during the special military operation was particularly popular among attendees.

Read also

It is a critical factor that numerous foreign delegations and arms manufacturers took part in the Army-2023 forum, military expert Andrey Frolov told Izvestia. "This vividly showed that Russia is not isolated or under siege," he noted. "A lot of interesting things were brought from China and Iran, and from the latter [there were] a lot of full-scale replicas. The Chinese, above all, arrived with a program for drones; several [Chinese drone] companies had stands to exhibit their products. A lot of contracts were concluded at the forum. Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport announced that one contract alone was worth $500 mln, which means that the exhibit was successful as well from the point of view of international military and technical cooperation," the expert explained.

He reiterated that quite a few new products that had been anticipated for some time were presented at the forum, also noting that many small developers were present at the exposition. "Many of them presented, for example, their versions of tactical vehicles. We’ll see if they manage to conclude contracts with the Defense Ministry for actual deliveries of their hardware," Frolov concluded.

 

Vedomosti: Renewed grain deal prospects get Turkic twist in Hungary talks

On August 20, Hungary marked St. Stephen’s Day, also known as Foundation Day, the country’s official national holiday. Prime Minister Viktor Orban hosted a number of high-level foreign guests, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Russia was represented by Rustam Minnikhanov, head of the Republic of Tatarstan. The TRT TV channel said, citing sources in Erdogan’s administration, that the agenda for the Minnikhanov-Orban meeting was to focus on settling the Ukrainian crisis and developing a roadmap for ensuring security in the Black Sea following the demise of the grain deal. The head of Tatarstan had previously visited Hungary in 2016.

Read also
Turkey’s top diplomat seeking to discuss grain deal with Lavrov

Kirill Teremetsky, an expert at the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies (CCEIS) at the Higher School of Economics (HSE University), pointed out that Hungary has strong ties with Tatarstan. Budapest has repeatedly stated its intention to continue fostering constructive relations with this key Russian region, for example by providing scholarships to local students. The Hungarians are interested both in working with Turkic nations in the Organization of Turkic States (where Budapest has observer status) and via the de-facto triad of Turkey-Hungary-Tatarstan, the expert added.

In his opinion, Orban would be pleased to have Budapest serve as a venue for discussing peace initiatives on Ukraine, for which the head of Tatarstan could serve as conduit for the Russian side. That said, however, the US and many EU countries are most likely less than thrilled about such talks, the expert added. Minnikhanov is not authorized to sign any agreements on behalf of Russia but some important information could be conveyed through him as an important political figure, Teremetsky explained.

Most likely, Minnikhanov received some instructions in Russia and indeed held talks while in Hungary, including on the grain deal, says Russian International Affairs Council expert Kirill Semyonov. This may be one of the preliminary steps for reaching a new agreement, he thinks, including in advance of the potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Erdogan. This way, Minnikhanov can present Russia’s position more clearly while giving a hearing to the Turkish position in order to seek ways to reach a compromise, the expert thinks.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Nigerien rebels seek distance from association with Russia, Wagner

Talks between a delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Niger rebels who overthrew the country’s president have failed. According to media reports, the rebels refused to immediately reinstate democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who was ousted in the coup, thus heightening the possibility of a military intervention by ECOWAS in Niger. For Moscow, it is notable that the rebels for the first time publicly disassociated themselves from Russia and the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), assuring Western capitals that they were ready for political and economic cooperation with the West.

Read also
ECOWAS delegation demands rebels in Niger release President Bazoum

Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, the rebels’ designated prime minister, gave an interview to the New York Times (published on August 18), where he outlined the foreign policy priorities of Niger’s new government. In particular, he completely refuted speculation that Moscow was behind the coup. "I have seen no intention" on the part of Niger’s military rulers to collaborate with Russia or the Wagner group, Zeine said. In the interview, he slightly rebuked unnamed forces who "push" the country to cooperation with those the West does not want to see in Africa. Zeine clearly stated that Niger’s pro-Paris foreign policy will remain even with the new government. "We were trained in French universities, our officers were trained in France," he said. According to the interview, the only thing the rebels are after is revisiting the terms of cooperation with Niger’s former colonial metropolis. According to Zeine, "We just want to be respected." Possibly, this means reviewing the terms for uranium and gold mining in the country, activities which are currently suspended.

Whether France is ready to make concessions to Niger’s new authorities remains open to question. Nevertheless, war preparations are already underway. ECOWAS insists that the date when its member states’ joint troop contingent will enter Niger has already been determined. On Sunday, the UK embassy announced the evacuation of its staff from Niamey, the Nigerien capital, which can be interpreted as a harbinger of upcoming violence. However, the author of the Zangaro Today Telegram channel on Africa, Alexey Tselunov, in a conversation with Nezavisimaya Gazeta, cautioned against any rush to make conclusions. He noted that, so far, all interested parties have been avoiding providing direct information about their intentions, so one cannot make predictions whether the intervention will happen or not. "One can only definitely say that the junta has a minimal set of concessions they are ready for in order to ‘save face.’ This is, above all, freeing Bazoum, naturally, followed by his departure from the country, of course, if he agrees to leave," Tselunov said.

 

Izvestia: How Luna-25 accident will affect Russian lunar programs

The crash of the Luna-25 lunar module may have been triggered by glitches in the mission’s software support, two sources in the space industry told Izvestia. The incorrect force of the impulse set to transfer the apparatus to a pre-landing orbit was cited as the preliminary cause of the incident that caused the module to crash on the Moon’s surface.

Read also
Preliminary data shows Luna-25 lunar probe collided with Moon’s surface – Roscosmos

Experts think that, for the further development of Russia’s space program, it is extremely important to objectively sort out the causes of the accident and take effective measures to avoid their repetition in the future.

"This is not a failure; it is simply necessary to continue working. If a flight apparatus that is ready to a certain extent is available, the mission should be repeated. If this is not possible, then research not performed with Luna-25 should be transferred to the expeditions that follow," Ilya Ovchinnikov, author of a Telegram channel on space exploration, said.

He explained that the next mission, Luna-26, will work on the lunar orbit in 2027, conducting a distant probing of the Moon’s surface. Then, in 2028, a Russian moon rover will work on the Earth’s natural satellite’s surface within the framework of the Luna-27 mission.

The expert stressed that the Luna-25 mission was not useless. For instance, the module conducted a set of measurements on the lunar orbit, including measuring the gamma-rays and neutron flows from the Moon’s surface and obtaining the parameters of space plasma and gas and dust exosphere near the Moon.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: US plays bloc builder with AUKUS and heavy losses sap Kiev’s combat strength
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 18th
Read more
Russia sees nuclear weapons as only possible response to some threats — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the development of the situation around Ukraine confirms the validity of Russia's concerns in this area
Read more
EU doing to little for settling Ukrainian conflict — papal peace envoy
According to Matteo Zuppi, "it must do its best to promote peace initiatives"
Read more
Ukrainian army lacks strength for frontal breakthrough of Russia's defensive line — expert
According to researcher in the Center for Russian Studies at East China Normal University in Shanghai Cui Heng, the Ukrainian conflict has entered a stage where Moscow and Kiev are both seeking to stall the conflict "in the hope of exhausting the other"
Read more
Italy to achieve gas independency in 2023 — Italian minister
Adolfo Urso noted that Italy decreased imports from Russia from 40% in 2021 to 16% in 2022
Read more
Russian forces strike Ukrainian assault teams in Krasny Liman area
The head of the press center of the "Center" group, Alexander Savchuk, said that as a result of the loss of the enemy, more than 30 militants amounted to
Read more
South Korea, US launch combined exercise
According to Yonhap, the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise, to last until August 31, will be based on an all-out war scenario
Read more
NATO chief admits peace talks stalled because of Kiev — Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev stressed that this admission by the NATO chief is extremely important because previously he and other Western leaders had claimed that the talks were impossible due to Moscow’s position
Read more
Abnormal situation occurs during transfer of Luna-25 probe to pre-landing orbit
At present specialists of the command and control team are analyzing the situation
Read more
Niger rebels’ position closes door to settlement talks — ECOWAS
Earlier, head of Niger’s National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland Abdourahmane Tchiani slammed the ECOWAS sanctions as "illegal, inhumane, and geared to divide Niger and its people"
Read more
Fireproof elements of Progress MS-22 ditched in Pacific — Roscosmos
The corporation noted that the ship was deorbited, entered the atmosphere and collapsed
Read more
Lavrov says BRICS launched expansion process for building more just polycentric world
Russia highly appreciates the efforts of the South African Chairmanship, including the intensified work to improve the entire constellation of BRICS mechanisms to deepen BRICS dialogue with other countries, the top Russian diplomat noted
Read more
North Korea’s leader oversees cruise missile test as part of naval drill — Yonhap
The launch was part of a naval exercise aimed at improving the skills of soldiers "to perform combat missions in a real war," KCNA said
Read more
Russian radioelectronic warfare systems jam Ukrainian drone west of Moscow
Another attempt by the Kyiv regime to commit a terrorist act using a fixed-wing drone against targets in Moscow and the Moscow region was thwarted on Saturday afternoon
Read more
Russian plane dangerously approached by coalition’s fighter jet in southern Syria
According to the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Vadim Kulit, Russian pilots demonstrated high professionalism and took timely measures to prevent a collision
Read more
Moscow urges Ukrainian troops to turn arms against Kiev junta or capitulate — diplomat
Maria Zakharova reiterated that Russia’s Investigative Committee is probing all instances of Ukrainian militants shelling Russian regions as well as their other criminal acts
Read more
First Magistr-SV air defense systems were delivered to armed forces — source
The system has been developed by the Rubin Research and Production Enterprise, which is part of the Ruselectronics Group (which is part of the state corporation Rostec)
Read more
Hungarian companies want to expand work in Russia — Orban
"Despite sanctions and political difficulties, Hungarian companies represented in Russia are looking for opportunities to expand their activities," said Bertalan Havasi, a spokesman for the head of the Hungarian prime minister
Read more
Germany’s top finance official proposes $5.45 bln annual military aid for Ukraine
Christian Lindner said that Berlin has already provided support to Kyiv in the amount of €22 billion
Read more
Roscosmos publishes first results of Luna-25 spacecraft instrument measurements
In particular, the spacecraft registered the moment of a meteoroid impact
Read more
Russia, other countries reducing dependence on dollar — Lavrov
"We are witnessing the emergence of a more just multipolar world order. New centers of economic growth and of global decision-making on important political issues in Eurasia, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America are guided primarily by their own interests," the top Russian diplomat pointed out
Read more
Denmark to supply 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
The first six reaching Ukraine before the end of 2023
Read more
Russian recon officers, assault team seize Ukrainian stronghold near Krasny Liman
The combat mission was carried out by an assault group with the support of T-90 tanks and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles
Read more
Orban, Erdogan see that Russia’s demands are to be met to reach peace in Ukraine — expert
According to the head of the Hungarian Peace Circle, Endre Shimo, Hungary and Turkey agree that Russia cannot be defeated in Ukraine and that the sanctions have not justified the hopes of the West
Read more
New Astarta sniper rifle presented at the Army 2023 Forum
Astarta’s tactical and technical characteristics are superior to those of the 12.7-millimeter OSV-96 sniper rifle
Read more
Moscow’s Domodedovo, Vnukovo airports suspend flight arrivals, departures
According to the Flightradar service, planes are rerouted for landing in Sheremetyevo, another Moscow airport, or awaiting further instructions in midair over Ryazan
Read more
Press review: US plays bloc builder with AUKUS and heavy losses sap Kiev’s combat strength
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 18th
Read more
Russian troops seize three Ukrainian army’s strongholds near Avdeyevka, says DPR head
It is noted that Russian troops continue offensive operations in that area
Read more
Russian forces destroy three Ukrainian assault groups in Zaporozhye area — regional head
It is also reported that Russian forces destroyed over 130 Ukrainian troops in the Zaporozhye direction over the past day
Read more
Situation in Kleshcheyevka area remains tense, DPR head says
It is reported that the enemy suffered significant losses - intelligence data speak of the destruction of several armored vehicles, several firing positions and at least two dozen Ukrainian servicemen
Read more
Russia heard no reaction from int’l organizations on journalist Dugina’s death – MFA
The official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, said that "hypocrisy prevails in the activities of Western structures, the division into good and bad, their own and others' journalists"
Read more
Trump says will skip presidential debates on August 23
The former head of the United States noted that he made such a decision in connection with the results of a poll by the CBS television channel, in which 62% of respondents would choose him as a candidate for the presidency
Read more
Russian embassy in US blames Washington for trying to manage epidemics
Under the guise of monitoring diseases, Washington is scattering its illegal laboratories across the world, brazenly and with impunity; establishing numerous facilities of this kind along Russia’s borders, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement
Read more
US is plotting another pandemic — Russian Defense Ministry
"We do not rule out the United States may use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of biological nature," lieutenant general Igor Kirillov stressed
Read more
Three Ukrainian drones shot down over Belgorod Region – defense ministry
According to the department, there were no casualties or damage
Read more
Russia should wipe out nationalist regime in Kiev — Medvedev
The politician emphasized that "the defeat of the West on the Ukrainian track is inevitable"
Read more
Authorities say loud sound in Rostov due to transition of aircraft to supersonic speed
Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev urged everyone to remain calm
Read more
West seeking to force Russia’s allies to sever ties with it, Russia taking countermeasures
According to Lavrov, trade and economic obligations between Russia and its allies continue to be implemented because this is in their interests and complies with international law
Read more
BRICS leaders may discuss increasing use of local currencies in trade settlements — FT
However, the newspaper said, the idea of establishing a common currency or rejecting the dollar as such is not being discussed
Read more
Press review: Russia seeks alternate grain routes and how CNN obtained bridge attack video
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 17th
Read more
Preliminary data shows Luna-25 lunar probe collided with Moon’s surface – Roscosmos
Automatic station "Luna-25" ceased to exist, noted in the state corporation
Read more
West will have to support Ukraine for years, says German chancellor
Olaf Scholz recalled that Germany is second after the United States in terms of military assistance to Ukraine
Read more
Ukrainian forces try to attack Russian flanks near Artyomovsk — military expert
Yan Gagin noted that the fighting in this part of the front is intense and the situation remains difficult
Read more
Russian forces hit Ukrainian army units near Staromayorskoye, Urozhainoye in DPR
According to the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, more than 130 Ukrainian servicemen were killed
Read more
F-16 jet deliveries to Kiev point to West's intention to prolong conflict — DPR head
Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced a "breakthrough agreement" with the Netherlands on the delivery of 42 F-16 fighter jets to Kiev
Read more
Almost 50 jets fail to land in Moscow, redirected to other airports, says aviation agency
The flights have been redirected to Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan and St. Petersburg
Read more
South Korean president says DPRK could use nuclear weapons to reach military goals
Yoon Suk Yeol stressed that South Korea would bolster trilateral cooperation with the US and Japan amid the growing threat from the DPRK
Read more
US unwillingness to end Ukraine conflict behind talk of Zelensky’s ‘formula’ — Lavrov
"The problem, however, is that the US has no intention of ending the conflict," he said
Read more
China launches Gaofen-12-04 remote sensing satellite
The satellite was launched into orbit by a CZ-4C at 1:45 Beijing time on Monday from the Jiuquan Space Center in northern China
Read more
Russia, Belarus agreeing 12 $393.2-mln-worth import substitution projects
Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Petr Parkhomchik noted that the parties made decisions that allowed to significantly reduce the timeframe for the implementation of projects
Read more
Transfer of Gripen jets to Ukraine would need to be authorized by US — Zelensky’s office
"It is always a process, and we are actually in the middle of this process," Andrey Sibiga, a deputy head at the Ukrainian president's office, said
Read more