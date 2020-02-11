{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Putin may speak at UNGA’s 75th session and Turkey sustaining losses in Idlib

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 11
© EPA-EFE/YAHYA NEMAH

 

Kommersant: Putin may address 75th session of UN General Assembly

Russian President Vladimir Putin may deliver an address at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly in New York in September. According to Kommersant’s informed sources in Russia’s government institutions, the issue is being explored. The sources stressed that a preliminary discussion of the issue was underway, but there is no doubt that the decision would be positive. On the other hand, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the paper that there were no decisions on that so far.

Putin spoke from the UN podium four times, and the last time was in 2015. In his last speech, he recalled that, back in 1945, the key decisions on the principles of interaction between states had been made at the Yalta conference, where the leaders of the anti-Hitler coalition met.

If the Russian leader flies to New York again this year, he is likely to focus not only on the significance of the UN but also on the special role and responsibility of the UN Security Council’s permanent members (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States). Speaking at the World Holocaust Forum in late January, Putin suggested holding a meeting of the UN Security Council’s permanent members, stressing that they shoulder special responsibility for the preservation of civilization.

However, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said in a recent interview that the meeting was planned as a thorough conversation about the problems that had piled up in global politics. He noted that it was difficult to arrange such an event on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly because of the busy schedules of the participants.

The leaders of the five UN Security Council permanent members have been invited to attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow in May, but Kommersant’s interlocutors do not expect that it will be possible to bring all of them together on that occasion. Moscow is ready to consider other options, given the consent from its partners. So far, the initiative has been backed by China and France, while the US and the UK have kept mum on the issue.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Turkey continues to sustain losses in Syria’s Idlib

The escalation in Syria’s Idlib Governorate, the last major remaining enclave of Assad’s armed opponents, has resulted in more fatalities among Turkish troops, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense earlier reported that five Turkish soldiers had been killed at an observation post in the Idlib de-escalation zone after being attacked by the Syrian army’s artillery. According to Ankara, Syrian government forces are conducting offensive operations, which contravene all agreements. If Damascus’ offensive persists, Turkey will implement Plan B and even plan C in Idlib, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar vowed.

Read also
Turkish foreign minister calls for immediate ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib

A few hours before the incident, Russian-Turkish consultations were held in Ankara. The February 10 meeting was the second attempt by the guarantor nations of the Syrian peace process to ensure a stable ceasefire in Idlib. However, the meeting did not seem to yield any substantial results.

For its part, Russia says the advance of Syrian government troops stems from the need to mop up the remaining terrorists inside the militant-held province. Officials in Moscow call for disengaging the so-called moderate opposition from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra (terror organization, outlawed in Russia).

"One cannot talk about the conflict between Moscow and Ankara. Rather, we can talk about the limits of bilateral cooperation," Russian International Affairs Council expert Anton Mardasov told the paper. "Given the previous deals between the two countries, it is difficult to say what specifically Turkey means by making such threats."

According to the expert, Ankara’s promises to launch an operation in Idlib are nothing more than a move to up the ante to secure an acceptable compromise in the future. "All that proves that Idlib and Euphrates River issues are interrelated in the Russian-Turkish dialogue," he went on to say.

"I do not believe that Ankara will ‘force’ Damascus to retreat to the positions envisaged by the 2018 Sochi agreement. The option of setting up a demilitarized zone, which would include the [M4 and M5] highways, would be a way out of the situation. However, it would be difficult to make Damascus give up its positions even for the sake of some kind of neutral control," the expert pointed out.

 

Kommersant: Trump seeks to hammer Democrats in upcoming presidential campaign

The Trump administration has submitted the draft federal budget for 2021 to Congress, which outlines its priorities in the run-up to the upcoming presidential election set for November. The new budget proposal implies an increase in defense spending, in particular, in terms of countering Russia and China, Kommersant reports.

At the same time, it lays out cuts to social programs and foreign aid. However, those reductions are not going to affect Ukraine. Given the predominance of Democrats in the House of Representatives, the presidential budget in its current form has no chance of being passed. However, it is important for Trump who is seeking reelection to show US voters his fortitude to protect America from "socialism," which he accuses his political foes of adhering to.

Read also
Press review: Impeachment fiasco may help re-elect Trump and US advances into Central Asia

The $4.8 trillion budget proposed by the White House for fiscal year 2021 beginning in October highlights the need for bolstering the competitiveness of the US economy, reducing taxes on big business and cutting non-defense spending by 5%, to $590 bln.

"During the remaining time before the election, President Trump will spook voters with the ‘socialism’ of the leading Democratic candidates in the election campaign - Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. If the parties do not reach a compromise on the budget by the beginning of the fiscal year on October 1, the work of the government could be suspended on the eve of the election," Anton Fedyashin, a professor at American University in Washington DC, told Kommersant. "That will help Trump a lot, who will try to prove that Democrats not only made a mess of Robert Mueller’s investigation [on Russia’s alleged election meddling], the impeachment proceedings and the Iowa caucuses, but also that they are unable to agree on the budget and therefore they don’t know how to manage."

There is still a lot of time ahead, but so far, everything is in favor of Trump’s reelection, the expert added.

 

Izvestia: Russia cherishes good relations with Georgian people, says diplomat

Russia has always treasured relations with people in Georgia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko told Izvestia.

"Russia has never initiated the deterioration of relations with Georgia. It was Tbilisi that severed diplomatic relations with Moscow in September 2008 after a treacherous armed attack on Russian peacekeepers in South Ossetia. Unfortunately, all political actors that came to power in Georgia in the subsequent years tried to demonize our country playing the anti-Russian card for the sake of short-term political gains," he stressed.

"For its part, Moscow is trying to work on a positive agenda, making efforts to mend Russian-Georgian ties and ensure peace and stability in the Transcaucasus region," the diplomat added.

Referring to Russian-Georgian dialogue, Rudenko noted that all necessary mechanisms were in place for solving bilateral and regional problems. "These include, in particular, the informal dialogue channel between Grigory Karasin and Zurab Abashidze. Despite all the ups and downs in bilateral relations, it continues to operate effectively," he noted.

"It is important to realize that Russia has always treasured friendly relations with the Georgian people, together with whom we lived in a single state for more than a century. We are certain that good relations between the peoples of our two countries that have been preserved can withstand any politically motivated pressure imposed from the outside and will serve as solid groundwork for the process of stabilizing intergovernmental relations," the senior diplomat pointed out.

 

Vedomosti: Low-coster Pobeda becomes Russia’s third largest air carrier

Pobeda Airlines, a low cost subsidiary of Aeroflot, became Russia’s third largest airline in terms of the number of passengers carried in January 2020, Vedomosti writes citing data provided by the Federal Air Transport Agency. Its traffic grew by 34% to reach 923,000 people. Only Aeroflot itself and S7 Airlines transported more people (2.64 mln and 1.37 mln respectively). In total, Russian airlines increased the number of transported passengers by 6.4% to 8.9 mln.

Pobeda, which commenced its operations in December 2014, ranked seventh among Russian airlines in passenger traffic in 2015, and was sixth and fourth in 2016 and 2018, respectively. Aeroflot’s subsidiary, Rossiya Airlines, which had been the third largest air carrier since 2016, saw a drop in passenger traffic by 11% in January, dipping to fifth place.

The low coster’s increase stems from its growing fleet. Over the past year, it has expanded from 24 Boeing 737 NG airliners to 30 planes. Rossiya, on the contrary, shed seven aircraft. Four of them are undergoing maintenance and are expected to be transferred to Pobeda and three others to Aeroflot, a source close to Rossiya explained.

Four additional planes, which will be handed over to Pobeda in March, will enable the company to increase passenger traffic by 16.5% in 2020, two sources close to the Aeroflot Group said.

Pobeda has so far shown phenomenal results, the paper quotes Infomost Agency Director General Boris Rybak as saying. "They are due to the aircraft’s flight time and the maximum passenger load rate among regular airlines - 94% in 2019. That stems from strong demand for a low cost airline in the country, where the vast majority of residents have low incomes," the expert explained.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Impeachment fiasco may help re-elect Trump and US advances into Central Asia
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, February 7
Read more
Turkey tells Russia attacks on its observation stations in Syria’s Idlib must stop
Russian and Turkish officials are holding talks in Ankara following a worsening of the situation in Syria’s Idlib
Read more
Russia to deploy two ‘hypersonic missile hunters’ on Kola Peninsula in Arctic — source
One radar is already being fielded while the second station has been delivered to the peninsula, the source said
Read more
Russian military conduct patrol mission in Syria without Turkish side
It was the third time over the past week when Turkish servicemen skipped joint patrolling in Syria
Read more
Minsk, Moscow to continue gas talks in coming weeks
Belarusian First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoi noted that in general agreements have been reached
Read more
Russia to launch first satellites to show ads from space in 2022
They will be controlled as part of a swarm of satellites, which in the future will be launched into orbit as part of the Sozvezdiye (Constellation) experiment
Read more
Belarus plans to buy Russian oil at world prices
Belarus doesn’t need any special exclusive terms, Belarusian First Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Krutoi says
Read more
Designer explains how Israel managed to hit Pantsyr-S system in Syria
On May 10, 2018 one of the Pantsyr-S vehicles of Syria’s air defense was destroyed by an Israeli guided missile, presumably launched by the anti-missile system Spike
Read more
Russia ready to discuss its weapons with US in context of possible treaties — Lavrov
According to the foreign minister, Washington is interested in new Russian weapons
Read more
Moscow, Minsk defend their own interests being committed to cooperation - Kremlin
Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko are doing much to develop bilateral relations
Read more
US concerned by Russian spacecraft overshadowing US spy satellite — general
Russian satellites identified as Cosmos 2542 and Cosmos 2543, were sidling near the American satellite, known to space experts as a KH-11, in mid-January
Read more
Russia, Turkey to continue talks on Idlib next week - Turkish Foreign Ministry
Russian and Turkish delegations discussed the situation in Idlib. In focus were the steps that are likely to be taken to ensure truce on the ground and to promote the political process
Read more
Obama left Trump with horrible legacy, Russian top diplomat says
This legacy still has a certain effect, according to Sergey Lavrov
Read more
Syrian troops about to establish full control over Damascus-Aleppo highway — TV
At present, governmental troops have approached the village of al-Qamariyah, from where they are expected to launch a rear attack to militants in the Rashideen-4 district in western Aleppo
Read more
Turkish military convoy enters Syria’s Idlib - TV report
The convoy consisted of tanks, armored vehicles and vehicles carrying munitions
Read more
Russia, China to assess prospects of laying gas pipeline via Mongolia
Read more
Russia worried over Kiev’s statements about revision of Minsk accords - Lavrov
Russia is alarmed to hear Kiev’s statements on the revision of the Minsk agreements in case of the absence of immediate steps towards their implementation
Read more
Syrian troops advancing from Idlib and Aleppo meet in Tal al-Eiss — TV
As a result of the operation, governmental troops are expected to restore control over the entire 432-km Aleppo-Damascus highway
Read more
Kazakh authorities declare state of emergency in area of clashes — agency
Eight people were killed in a series of violent clashes in a rural area of Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region overnight to Saturday
Read more
Two drone attacks on Russian Hmeymim base in Syria repelled by Pantsyr air defense systems
The base is operating in routinely
Read more
International coalition puts operations in Iraq on hold, says Iraqi parliament
Read more
US can deploy shorter-and intermediate-range missile in Asia Pacific if it wants - Lavrov
According to the Russian top diplomat, these plans are geared to contain China but the geographical reality is that if missiles are deployed in those areas a large part of Russia will be exposed
Read more
Pobeda flight makes emergency landing in St. Petersburg due to technical malfunction
The aircraft has landed safely
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky mastered war enrichment schemes and forgot peace promises, says DPR MP
According to lawmaker Andrei Bedilo, all Zelensky’s election promises to establish peace in Donbass turned out to be a lie
Read more
Press review: Lukashenko cozies up to US and is Erdogan blocking Syria’s road to victory
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, February 5
Read more
EU seems to be obsessed with anti-Russian sanctions - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister drew attention to the fact that European businesses was suffering "losses of many dozens, if not hundreds, of billions of euros" from the anti-Russian sanctions
Read more
Kremlin says overhaul of previous government’s decisions inappropriate
PM Dmitry Medvedev’s government achieved some significant results, and the current government is not starting anew, the Kremlin spokesman stressed
Read more
No agreement reached on China’s handover of coronavirus strain to Russia
Russian Deputy Minister of Health Sergei Kraevoi said on February 4 that the lack of a live coronavirus strain hinders Russia’s search for a vaccine against the disease
Read more
Russian delegation holding talks on Idlib with Erdogan’s spokesman, reports say
Earlier on Monday, a spokesman for the Erdogan-led Justice and Development Party, stated that so far, the ongoing talks in Ankara had not brought any concrete results
Read more
Situation in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region back to normal after clashes
The country’s prime minister Berdibek Saparbayev noted that a team of investigators will look into all circumstances of the incident to identify those behind it
Read more
Ukraine can’t take Crimea even if Russia gives it away, says Ukrainian leader’s envoy
Permanent representative of the Ukrainian president for Crimea Anton Korinevich called the Russian Federation "the agressor"
Read more
US begins withdrawal of its troops from Iraq, media reports say
Al Arabiya TV said, citing an Iraqi parliament member that the US troops are beginning to leave 15 military bases in Iraq
Read more
Russian embassy says Norway violates its obligations under treaty on Spitsbergen
The Russian side urges Norway to bring its policies "in accordance with its international commitments" and suggests negotiations and consultations to resolve those issues
Read more
Russia to develop military technical cooperation with Venezuela - Lavrov
According to the Russian top diplomat, the sides have also agreed to develop trade-and-economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation in conditions of illegal sanctions
Read more
China thanks Russia for its assistance in fighting coronavirus
Earlier in the day, the Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered humanitarian cargo weighting over 23 tonnes to Wuhan
Read more
Russian energy chief vows Nord Stream 2 construction to be finalized despite US resistance
The gas pipeline will enable Russia to optimize gas supplies, Alexander Novak said
Read more
Turkey sends convoy of 300 trucks, armored vehicles to Syrian border — agency
In the past few days, Turkey has been redeploying its forces to areas bordering the Idlib de-escalation zone
Read more
Turkish foreign minister calls for immediate ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib
Earllier, Russian and Turkish military made another attempt to establish a ceasefire, however, terrorist attacks persisted
Read more
West understands that global problems cannot be resolved without Russia - Lavrov
He stressed that Russia’s foreign policy is determined by the president
Read more
Turkey strikes 115 Syrian targets in response to attacks on its military
Read more
Russian plane delivers humanitarian aid to China
The plane carries medicines and personal protective equipment
Read more
Russia, Turkey hold three-hour talks on Idlib in Ankara - TV
The talks were held behind closed doors at the Turkish Foreign Ministry
Read more
US sets up new military bases in northeast Syria — Anadolu
US President Donald Trump announced US troop pullout from the zone of the Turkish military operation in northern Syria, but said that his country would not give up control over oil fields in the north of the Arab republic
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver advanced nuclear-powered sub to Russian Navy in 1.5 months
The Knyaz Vladimir is the improved Project 955A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser, which represents the fourth generation of nuclear-powered subs built for the Russian Navy
Read more
Moscow considers all possible options regarding its property in US — ambassador
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said in mid-January that new information regarding legal aspects of the diplomatic property issue may appear soon
Read more
Passenger plane makes emergency landing in northwestern Russia - source
No one has been injured
Read more
About 100 passengers develop fever on cruise ship quarantined off Japan
Up to now, 64 people, who had tested positive for the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV, were evacuated to hospitals from the Diamond Princess, which accommodates about 3,700 people from 50 countries
Read more
Twenty foreign armies invited to take part in Russia’s Victory Day Parade
A total of 15,000 troops and 375 items of ground-based and aircraft hardware are set to take part in the parade
Read more
Russia to arm Tu-160 strategic bombers with hypersonic missiles — source
The work on this option is due to be completed this year, the source said
Read more
Xi Jinping to visit Russia for Victory Day celebrations
Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov said Beijing has confirmed that Chinese leader Xi Jinping plans to make an official visit to Russia in May
Read more
Russia deems attempts to topple Venezuela’s government unacceptable - Lavrov
Lavrov stressed that Venezuela was Russia’s long-standing partner in Latin America and in the world
Read more