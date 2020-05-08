Haier to host Facebook live stream, showcasing innovations in home products and ecosystems

MOSCOW, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. ("Haier", Shanghai: 600690), the world's leading home appliance producer and smart home ecosystem builder, announced to host a Facebook live stream campaign on May 10 to offer a fine selection of the high-quality products with exceptional discounts and gifts giveaway for the customers in Russia. Haier's live stream will start from 11 am Moscow Time and can be accessed via Haier Russia's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HaierRussia/.

Kicking off on May 10 from Haier's smart showroom, the live broadcast will bring seven types of Haier's high-end home appliances - including washing machines, refrigerators, smart TV, air conditioners and more - alongside Haier's smart wash and care, smart living room and smart kitchen ecosystems inspired by the vision for a health life.

The online event will also offer a 40% discount on items across seventeen products. Viewers joining the conversation during the live stream session will get a chance to win prizes and discount codes which will get 10% off on top of the special offer.

Highlights of Haier products include:

The HRF-521DM6RU side-by-side refrigerator features a space-saving counter-depth design that offers more storage capacity in small floor space. The LED display and control menu allow users to change the settings without opening the doors, keeping food fresh for longer.

Equipped with a germicidal UV Light, the HW80-B14979 washing machine offers an energy-efficient and deep cleaning solution that eliminates any bacteria and allergens of laundry. The steam refresh feature quickly reduces wrinkles and odors, removes persistent stains and softens cloth fabrics.

JADE AS25JBJHRA-W air conditioner features a self-clean system that can remove dirt, bacteria, microbes and other microorganisms from the surface of the heat exchanger. Coupled with (Intense Field Dielectric) IFD Filter, the built-in air quality sensor can detect and trap the particles larger than 2.5 μm.

LE65S8000UG Smart TV comes equipped with an edge-to-edge 65 display with an ultra-slim structure. Powered by Android operating system, the smart voice control allows users to access Google assistance and personalize contents with voice commands.

The BI HOB HOX-T11HGB oven boasts 11 different heating modes and 6-level variable power settings which are designed to deliver perfect baking experience and numerous cooking options with unmatched versatility.

HHX-Y64NVB glass ceramic hob. The induction hob features a touch panel enabling fast and precise control of cooking temperatures and instantly set or adjust the heat levels. Cookware Recognition Technology turns off any cooking zones if hobs are left empty or the cookware is too small.

Special prizes will be offered to engaging audience including coupons, free gifts, and discount promo codes during the live event which lasts two hours from 11am (GMT+3).

For more information, please visit Haier Russia Facobook Page.

CONTACT: Ida Lou, louyx@haier.com, +86-532-8893-7947