No plans for Putin-Trump phone call yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. A phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump is not currently planned, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, there are no plans for that yet," he replied when asked whether a conversation between Putin and Trump was planned following CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s visit to Moscow.

The spokesman also commented on why Putin did not meet with the CIA director. "This is communication between the intelligence services," he emphasized. "There was no such meeting, no contact with the president," Peskov added, addressing foreign media reports that Ratcliffe might have been received by Putin.

The CIA director visited Moscow on August 25.