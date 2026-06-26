Russia calls for strengthening collective security amid new threats — top brass

MINSK, June 26. /TASS/. Russia calls for fine-tuning the collective security system amid emerging hotbeds of instability near its borders, Russian Deputy Defense Minister and chief of the Russian army’s main military political directorate Army General Viktor Goremykin said.

"Amid the complicating military-political situation in the world and NATO’s openly hostile stance, Russia stands for continuing active military and military-technical cooperation with our allies and partners, improving the system of collective security. We are working shoulder to shoulder toward this goal within the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization - TASS), the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), and the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization)," he said at the 4th International Antifascist Congress in Minsk.