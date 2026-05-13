'Legal war' unleashed against countries defending their sovereignty — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. A full-scale "legal war" has been launched against the states defending their sovereignty and pursuing a nationally oriented foreign policy course, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"A full-scale 'legal war' has been launched against the states defending their sovereignty and pursuing a nationally oriented domestic and foreign policy course. It is also aimed at the outright falsification of history," he said in a video message to the participants of the II CIS International Legal Forum.

According to the Lavrov, over the 35 years of the CIS's existence, a solid legal framework has been formed in all areas of cooperation - more than 650 international treaties, with about 550 of them in force.

"The promotion of our common principled approaches to international law is especially relevant against the background of numerous cases of its open violation by the collective West. It is enough to recall the bombing of Yugoslavia, the aggression against Iraq and Libya," the head of Russian diplomacy said.

Lavrov said that this year began with the US armed invasion of Venezuela and the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.

"The gross violation of international law continues in Ukraine, where the Kiev regime, with the support of its Western ‘sponsors’ is pursuing an openly Nazi policy by legislating against the Russian language and the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church in direct violation of the UN charter and numerous conventions requiring all states to respect linguistic, religious and other human rights," he said.