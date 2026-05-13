Putin to meet with New Development Bank president on May 13 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff today, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Putin will receive New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff, who is currently on a visit to Moscow, in the Kremlin," Peskov stated.

Rousseff is in Moscow for the annual meeting of the NDB Board of Governors, he added. "On this occasion, she will meet with Putin. The NDB is a very successful financial institution of BRICS, so there is plenty to discuss," the press secretary noted.

Putin last met with Rousseff in June 2025 on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). They addressed matters related to the joint creation of a BRICS digital platform for payments and investments.

The New Development Bank was set up by BRICS nations on the basis of the intergovernmental agreement signed at the sixth BRICS summit in Fortaleza in July 2014. The bank’s goal is to finance infrastructure projects and sustainable development projects in BRICS member states and developing countries. The NDB was assigned international credit ratings of AA+ by Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings. Since its founding, the bank has approved 98 projects totaling over $33 billion in transportation, water, energy, digital and social infrastructure, as well as urban construction.