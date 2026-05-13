Russia’s State Duma ratifies treaty on deepening cooperation with South Ossetia

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma has ratified a treaty aimed at deepening the strategic alliance between Russia and South Ossetia. President Vladimir Putin submitted the agreement to the lower house for approval.

The treaty, signed in Moscow on May 9 of this year, outlines plans to enhance cooperation across various sectors. These include coordinated international and defense policies, socio-economic development, and infrastructure growth. A key aspect of the agreement involves harmonizing legislation related to labor, social protection, and pensions, including the mutual recognition of citizens’ work experience.

The explanatory note emphasizes the countries’ commitment to creating favorable conditions for investors from both sides, with a focus on stimulating investment in infrastructure, industry, energy, and agriculture. Additionally, Russia and South Ossetia aim to integrate their energy, transportation, communications, and telecommunications systems. Official documents issued by government agencies and local authorities will be recognized across both territories, further solidifying their cooperative ties.