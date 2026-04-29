Conflict in Middle East weakens the West economically — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The conflict in the Middle East strengthens Russian positions from the economic point of view and weakens the West, special envoy of the Russian President and chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said.

"The conflict will very strongly affect the Western countries in the first instance. This is the conflict that only strengthens Russian positions from the economic standpoint, and only weakens West’s position in terms of the economy," Dmitriev noted.

Dmitriev recalled that he forecasted the potential worsening of relations between Iran and Western countries and Hormuz Strait closing as early as last summer.