Lavrov to attend BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in India — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a full-format BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on May 14-15, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

"On May 14-15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend a full-format meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in New Delhi," she confirmed.

Zakharova emphasized that the event, chaired by India, will provide a valuable platform for substantive discussions on current international issues and prospects for strengthening global governance, particularly regarding countries representing the global majority.

"Special attention will be given to enhancing strategic partnerships in preparation for the 18th BRICS summit, which is also scheduled to take place in New Delhi this September," she added.

Zakharova noted that foreign ministers from BRICS partner states will participate in several sessions during the meeting.

She further mentioned that during Lavrov’s visit to New Delhi, a full-format bilateral program is also planned, including talks with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

"The discussions are expected to cover the full range of bilateral relations, including the schedule of upcoming contacts at the highest, high, and working levels. Separate attention will be paid to preparing for meetings of the intergovernmental Russian-Indian commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation. The entire mutually beneficial agenda will also be reviewed," Zakharova said.