BELGOROD, April 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked settlements in Russia’s bordering Belgorod Region with more than 110 drones over the past 24 hours, the regional emergency response center reported on Telegram.

"In the Graivoronsky district, 18 drones attacked the city of Graivoron and the villages of Zamostye, Kazachya Lisitsa, Kosilovo, and Smorodino, seven drones were shot down. One man, injured in a drone attack on an armored minibus on the morning of April 5 in the village of Zamostye, underwent full examination at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2, and medics reported that he did not have barotrauma as initially diagnosed. <...> On Monday morning, a man was injured in a drone strike on the village of Ivanovskaya Lisitsa. He was taken to the regional clinical hospital," the statement reads, adding that four private houses, equipment on the premises of a company, and an outbuilding were damaged as a result of the Ukrainian attacks on the district.

The Ukrainian armed forces launched six drones at the Rakityansky, Krasnogvardeisky, Volokonovsky, Valuisky, and Alekseyevsky districts, no injuries have been reported. Belgorod was attacked with one drone, and the Belgorod district with 18 UAVs. The Borisovsky district was attacked with four drones, killing a volunteer public order patrol member. Residential areas in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district were attacked with 34 drones, damaging a private house and an apartment building, and burning a car. The Shebekinsky district was attacked with 31 drones, damaging a private house and a minibus.