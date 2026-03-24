Ukrainian strikes affect over 130 Russians, including 10 children in past week — diplomat

LUGANSK, March 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory caused over 130 casualties among civilians in the past week, 14 people were killed, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"In the past week, 133 civilians were affected by the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attacks, of which 119 people, including 10 minors, were injured and 14 people were killed. <...> The highest numbers of casualties were reported in the Belgorod, Kherson, Zaporozhye, and Bryansk regions. Civil sites and civilians in these regions came under attacks by drones, rockets and artillery by Kiev’s armed formations," Miroshnik said.

According to him, most deaths and injuries were caused by drone attacks. Over the past week, 117 civilians, about 87% of the total, were affected by UAV strikes.

The diplomat added that Ukraine uses drones to remotely mine civilian facilities on Russian territory. "Further incidents involving explosive devices detonating and injuring people were reported in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), where four civilians were wounded, two of them by detonation at a cemetery. In the Kherson Region, a civilian car hit a mine, and the driver suffered injuries," Miroshnik said.

In total, Kiev launched up to 3,000 various munitions targeting Russian territory in the past week, the diplomat concluded.