UN, March 23. /TASS/. Instead of caring about Ukraine and its people, Vladimir Zelensky is trying to remind the Western curators of his usefulness in the Middle East conflict, said Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya.

"Zelensky immediately started fussing and began offering his help, reporting on how he was sending Ukrainian military specialists and drone crews thousands of kilometers away to protect other people's bases and participate in other people's conflicts. Instead of taking care of his own country and people, he is trying at all costs to remind the Western curators of his usefulness," the Russian diplomat said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.