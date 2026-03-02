Government begins preparing biotech development framework in Russia — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The Russian government has already begun preparing the regulatory framework for the development of biotechnology in the country, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at an operational meeting with his deputies. The government received the relevant instruction from President Vladimir Putin at the Future Technologies Forum.

"The government, on the president’s instructions, has begun preparing the necessary framework for research into nature-like technologies, defined the core principles and criteria for classifying them, and outlined priorities and prospects for their development in Russia," the prime minister said.

According to Mishustin, "the task is complex and large-scale, and it is important that its implementation requires a scientific base — and we have the necessary competencies."

He explained that "technological development and digitalization processes open up additional opportunities in virtually all sectors of the economy and the social sphere; however, their application also creates a serious burden on the environment and leads to more intensive consumption of natural resources." "Therefore, breakthrough solutions are also needed to help restore the balance between the biosphere and the technosphere, as well as to strengthen the nation’s health," he added. Biotechnology is precisely such an area.

The prime minister instructed his deputy Dmitry Chernyshenko to keep the issue of biotech development in Russia under personal supervision. "The main thing is to consistently implement the measures included the plan," he said.