MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Nothing French President Emmanuel Macron said in his latest phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin differed from his public rhetoric, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference to summarize the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025.

"A while ago - last year - French President Emmanuel Macron called [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin. Nothing he said in that telephone conversation was different from the public statements that Paris officials, including Macron, have been making," the top Russian diplomat pointed out.

Putin and Macron last held a phone call - their first in almost three years - in July 2025. The Russian leader told his French counterpart that the Ukraine conflict was a direct consequence of the policy pursued by Western nations.