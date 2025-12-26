If Macron has something to tell Putin, he knows how to reach him — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. If French President Emmanuel Macron has something to say to Russian President Vladimir Putin, he knows how to reach him, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in a TV interview.

"If Mr. Macron has something to say and it is really some kind of signal, he and his aides know how to convey this signal and how to organize such a conversation," the Russian deputy foreign minister stressed.

Earlier, AFP, citing the French president’s administration, reported that the Elysee Palace was considering the possibility of talks between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron in the coming days.

Macron had previously said that it was time for Europe to resume dialogue with Russia. He stressed that the current format of negotiations on Ukraine, in which American negotiators discuss settlement terms with Russia without European participation, "is not the best one."

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, commenting on Macron’s remarks, said that Moscow is always open to dialogue. He recalled that the Russian president has repeatedly emphasized his readiness for communication, "but provided that the people across from him mind their manners."

The previous phone conversation between the Russian and French leaders took place in July.