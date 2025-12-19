Caracas did not request Moscow for military assistance — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Venezuela has not requested military assistance from Russia, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said in an interview with the Kommersant daily.

"Caracas has not approached Moscow, at least through our diplomatic mission channels, for military assistance or with a request to deploy Russian weapons on Venezuelan territory," he said.

Discussing military-technical cooperation, the diplomat emphasized that "it is being fully implemented within the framework of the signed contracts." "The treaty on strategic partnership and cooperation between our countries, which has recently entered into force, also underscores the need to continue cooperation in the security and military-technical fields," Melik-Bagdasarov added.

Washington has baselessly accused Venezuelan authorities of not doing enough to combat drug smuggling. The US Navy has deployed a strike group of ships led by aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, a nuclear submarine, and more than 16,000 troops to the Caribbean Sea. Since September, US forces have destroyed at least 20 speedboats in the region, killing over 80 people.

US media have repeatedly reported that the United States may soon begin striking drug cartel facilities in Venezuela.