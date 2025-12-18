Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia’s Belgorod region over past day leave one dead

BELGOROD, December 18. /TASS/. One person was killed and at least 12 others injured in Ukrainian drone attacks on localities in the Belgorod Region over the past day, the bordering Russian region’s operational headquarters reported via Telegram.

Overall, more than 50 drones were launched into the region, according to the report. Two attacks using eight munitions and 22 drones targeted the Graivoron municipality, with just four drones being downed or jammed. "One was killed in drone attacks on vehicles in the village of Zamostye, and four others sustained injuries," the Telegram post reads.

Six people, including a teenager, were wounded in an FPV drone explosion in the town of Graivoron, the operational headquarters reported. A 15-year-old girl and three adults have been hospitalized. In addition, eight apartments across three residential buildings, a social facility, two commercial properties, and six private homes sustained damage.

A driver was affected as Ukrainian forces launched four drones on the Belgorod municipality. A private home, equipment and a farm building were damaged, the headquarters added.

A man was hospitalized with injuries from a detonated explosive device in the Shebekino municipality. He is in critical condition, medics say. Also, two private homes, an apartment building and an infrastructure facility were damaged.