Yermak’s resignation is not end of corruption scandal in Ukraine — senior Russian MP

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The corruption scandal in Ukraine has swallowed up Vladimir Zelensky’s head of office Andrey Yermak after he resigned on Friday, and the intrigue might not be over yet, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

"Yermak’s resignation is an obvious consequence of the corruption scandal in Ukraine, which has not yet culminated. It is up to investigators to probe into his possible involvement in corruption schemes and make relevant conclusions," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), told TASS.

He drew attention to the fact that Yermak headed Ukraine’s negotiating team during the conflict settlement talks. "We hope that his removal will not affect any processes within the Istanbul-2," he noted, adding that Russia’s position at the talks has been laid bare by President Vladimir Putin.

"We are ready to discuss the American sides’ proposals on the Ukrainian settlement and work toward signing relevant documents with Ukrainian legitimate representatives," he stressed.

It was reported on Friday that Yermak’s apartment and office had been raided by anti-corruption officers. Later, he confirmed these reports, adding that he was cooperating with the investigators. Still later, Vladimir Zelensky said that Yermak had tendered his resignation.

A profound crisis in the Ukrainian government was sparked by the corruption scandal within Zelensky’s inner circle. The parliament’s work was blocked as a number of lawmakers, including those with the ruling Servant of the People party, demanded Yermark’s resignation over possible involvement in corruption schemes. Other senior officials also insisted on his resignation, but Zelensky stood by Yermak, refusing to dismiss him. Moreover, he appointed him to lead the Ukrainian delegation to settlement talks.