Putin, Orban are pragmatic politicians defending their countries’ interests — spokesman

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russian-Hungarian talks in Moscow saw two pragmatic politicians in Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban defending their countries’ interests, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Both Putin and Orban are pragmatic people, who openly talk about problems and strongly adhere to their countries’ positions. Each of them defends his country’s interests. This is an absolute priority for them. And this is what unites them," he told reporters.

Such an approach, according to Peskov, makes it possible for them to discuss a wide range of issues. "The more so as the agenda, as was said at the beginning of their talks, includes concrete projects for cooperation in various spheres," the Kremlin spokesman added.

"Our minister [of foreign affairs, Sergey Lavrov] has already gave his assessment. Quote positive. Indeed, the talks were long and meaningful," Peskov added.

Today’s meeting between Putin and Orban in the Kremlin was their 13th since beginning of the special military operation. The two leaders also maintain telephone contacts.