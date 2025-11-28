Kremlin press service keeps tabs on Moscow first, globe second — spokesman

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The Kremlin press service works round-the-clock to monitor global developments, including in the United States, but its priority is the domestic agenda and the "Moscow schedule," Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

Commenting on EU officials being put on night shifts to monitor US President Donald Trump’s statements, Peskov said, "We have a round-the-clock monitoring system in our press service, which has been operating ever since before Trump." "And it will continue working after Trump. We have always maintained round-the-clock monitoring," he told Channel One TV.

"But in general, we prefer to work under the Moscow schedule. It is the main and the only priority one," he added.

The time difference between Moscow and Washington is from eight to nine hours, depending on the season and time changes in the United States.