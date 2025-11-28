Russia interested in developing allied relations with Armenia — senior MP

ST. PETERSBURG, November 28. /TASS/. Russia is interested in developing allied relations with Armenia, deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, Yury Vorobyov said.

"Russia and Armenia are tied by strong historical bonds of friendship and cooperation. An we are interested in developing allied relations with Armenia. Naturally, there can be difficult issues among allies, but I am convinced that the comprehensive cooperation between our countries, our shared history, culture, and values will put things in perspective. This is the most solid basis for our strategic partnership, for security and prosperity in the South Caucasus," he said at a meeting with the Armenian co-chair of the interparliamentary cooperation commission.

He also stressed the need for dialogue between young parliamentarians from the two countries and invited to look at engaging them in the work of the Expert Council.

Deputy speaker of Armenia’s parliament and the commission’s co-chair Hakob Arshakyan said in turn that the year 2025 saw the invigoration of dialogue with Russia and the expansion of mutual visits and exchanges.