UK faces gloomy economic future, Russian Ambassador states

LONDON, November 28. /TASS/. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves’ speech on the UK budget situation should not make Britons optimistic about the country’s economic outlook, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin said in a conversation with Russian journalists.

"We have studied and read the Budget speech. It is pessimistic for the UK and does not bode well for the coming years," the diplomat said.

Speaking in the House of Commons (the lower house) of the British Parliament on Wednesday, Reeves announced a package of tax increases totaling 26 billion pounds ($34 billion). Specifically, she announced the introduction of a tax on mansions and taxi rides through online apps and an increase in the tax on online betting from 15% to 25%.

Furthermore, Reeves decided to freeze the current progressive personal income tax rate thresholds for three years. Amid rising inflation, this will mean that an increasing number of UK residents will be forced to pay higher rates.

The UK Treasury also announced a downward revision to its economic growth forecast for the next five years. The country's GDP is expected to grow by an average of 1.5% annually, up from 1.8%.