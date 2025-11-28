Russian embassy in UK slams British media for misquoting Putin

LONDON, November 28. /TASS/. The Russian embassy to the United Kingdom has lambasted The Daily Telegraph for flagrantly distorting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statements on the situation in Ukraine.

"We draw the attention of the British mass media to the need to accurately quote statements by Russian officials, especially on such sensitive matters as the Ukrainian crisis. Highlighting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statements during his visit to Kyrgyzstan, some media outlets, in particular The Telegraph, blatantly distorted his words. Actually, they misquoted his remarks in a way that suits the interests of official London. In particular, they allege that he said that Russia will go on fighting until the last Ukrainian is dead," the embassy said in a statement seen by TASS.

"Meanwhile, the context was absolutely different. The Russian president said that some in the West believe that the conflict should be ended as soon as possible because Ukraine is failing to resist, while others, also in the West, call for continuing to fight until the last Ukrainian," the embassy pointed out.

"Distorting statements by Russia’s top officials like this only adds fuel to the fire and plays into the hands of those in the West who actually do want the fight to go on until the last Ukrainian," the embassy stressed and called on the British media to consult official sources.

On Friday, The Daily Telegraph published an article entitled "Putin: Russia ready to fight until the last Ukrainian dies." As a matter of fact, when touching upon the situation in Ukraine during a news conference in Bishkek on November 27, the Russian president was talking about Western politicians who insist on continuing the hostilities "until the last Ukrainian."