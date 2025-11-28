Moscow says reports about use of frozen Russian asset revenues need to be scrutinized

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Reports from Politico saying that Belgium may be appropriating revenues from frozen Russian assets need further analysis, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS as she criticized any use of Russian assets as an act of stealing.

Earlier on Friday, Politico reported, citing European diplomats that several EU member countries are criticizing Belgium for failing to fully disclose what happens to the interest earned from frozen Russian assets. They also plan to request clarification from Belgian officials on whether their country is using its own tax revenues to fund Ukraine, as other states do, or if this support is sourced from revenues generated by Russian assets.

"We have repeatedly commented that those are not frozen assets. Those are acts of stealing by these countries, and this is how they should be qualified. As regards these reports about Belgium, they just need to be looked at and analyzed," Zakharova said.

EU countries are trying to develop legal mechanisms to use frozen Russian assets, with the bulk of them, or a bit over 200 billion euros, being blocked in the Belgium-based central securities depository. Euroclear has repeatedly opposed the idea of using these funds for a reparations loan for Ukraine as it warns that this could prompt Russia to seize European or Belgian assets in other jurisdictions through court orders.

On Thursday, Euroclear warned that the use of immobilized Russian assets for a reparations loan for Kiev risks pushing European debt costs higher and may spook investors. The Financial Times reported the same day that Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever sent a letter to the European Commission, cautioning that the rapid confiscation of frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine could jeopardize prospects for a potential peace agreement.