MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has expressed concern over the escalating corruption scandal in Ukraine, warning that it is eroding the country’s political stability and could have long-term, detrimental impacts.

"In Ukraine, a political and corruption scandal is increasingly unfolding, effectively destabilizing the entire political system," Peskov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

He emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, "What the ultimate consequences will be remains uncertain, but they are undoubtedly very negative. At this moment, no one can precisely predict how this will unfold."

Peskov concluded with a stark assessment: "The situation for Ukraine is very serious."

Operation Midas, launched by Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies and primarily targeting businessman Timur Mindich, known as Vladimir Zelensky's "wallet man," has reached the highest echelons of power. Charges have been brought against the former heads of the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Energy, as well as the country's deputy prime minister. Today, searches were conducted at the home of Zelensky's right-hand man, Andrey Yermak, head of the presidential office.