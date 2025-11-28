DONETSK, November 28. /TASS/. Several groups of Ukrainian servicemen attempted to break out of Dimitrov but were ultimately unsuccessful. According to Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the DPR, most of these units were destroyed during the attempt.

"The enemy tried to escape from Dimitrov. Several groups made the attempt, but most of them were eliminated," Kimakovsky explained. He added that the Ukrainian troops were armed and attempted to use their weapons, but they were met with a decisive response and wiped out in the process.