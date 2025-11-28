Putin noted good cooperation in energy sphere between Russia, Hungary

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Energy cooperation between Russia and Hungary is rather extensive but it also requires to be discussed at the level of the head of states, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"Certainly, we have extensive cooperation, very good one in the energy sphere," Putin said. "There are also issues and problems there that require our discussion," he noted.

Hungary proactively purchases energy resources in Russia and, as Orban said earlier, considers them an important support for the national economy.