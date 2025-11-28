Lavrov talks with his Hungarian counterpart ahead of Putin-Orban meeting

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto before the start of Russian-Hungarian talks in the Kremlin, a TASS correspondent reported.

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will begin shortly. The delegations have already gathered in the Kremlin.

Szijjarto approached Lavrov and whispered something in his ear. The top Russian diplomat responded to his counterpart with a smile and nodded several times. After that, they continued their lively conversation.