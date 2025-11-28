MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The content of a potential peace agreement on Ukraine is changing daily and not in Kiev's favor because this issue is being decided in the special military operation zone, not in Washington or Brussels, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said.

"Every day, the content of future peace agreements is changing for the worse for Ukraine," the senator said.

He recalled that Russia's position "has not changed once since February 2022." "Our demands on Ukraine were formulated back then, and they remain unchanged to this day. In my view, how all this will be spelled out in future agreements on settling the conflict is not determined so much in Washington, Brussels, Kiev, or even Moscow — it is determined on the front lines," Kosachev added.

He noted that the US "understands this well." "But unfortunately, this is not yet understood in European capitals, which are desperately trying to keep Ukraine in a state of war with Russia," the senator said.