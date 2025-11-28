Kremlin to announce date of Witkoff’s visit to Moscow in due time — spokesman

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has declined to disclose the exact date of US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff’s arrival in Moscow, promising that the media will be informed when the time is right.

"We will announce it in due course," the Kremlin spokesman said, when asked whether the exact date of the US administration official's forthcoming visit to Russia was known.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov announced that President Vladimir Putin plans to receive Witkoff, and a preliminary agreement has been reached for his arrival in Moscow next week. Other US administration officials may also attend.