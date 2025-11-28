Russia unwilling to discuss Ukrainian settlement publicly — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russia is ready for talks on a Ukrainian settlement but does not intend to discuss the terms publicly, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"We don’t want to rush and conduct discussions publicly, in a megaphone format," he noted when asked about the specific terms of the settlement in Ukraine that remain under discussion.

The US has drafted a peace plan that was discussed with the Ukrainian side on November 23. Washington and Kiev agreed on most of the proposals but decided to address issues related to Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration in a separate negotiating track. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the US plan could serve as a basis for a settlement in Ukraine.

According to Western media reports, the original version of the plan envisioned Ukraine renouncing NATO membership, the alliance pledging not to invite Kiev to join, Washington recognizing Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea and Donbass, the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the Donetsk People’s Republic, granting the Russian language official status in Ukraine, reducing the size of the Ukrainian army, and lifting anti-Russian sanctions.

EU leaders objected to these provisions and put forward counterproposals, which Washington ultimately did not take into account.