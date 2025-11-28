Russia to approach IAEA chief’s UN Secretary-General nomination comprehensively

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russia is well acquainted with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi and will adopt a comprehensive approach to his nomination for UN Secretary-General, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question.

"We know Grossi well, and we will approach the situation comprehensively," he said, when asked if the Kremlin supports IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s nomination for UN Secretary-General.

Peskov also noted that Moscow highly values its constructive experience of cooperation with the IAEA and that Alexey Likhachev, head of Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, is in constant contact with Grossi.

Earlier, Argentina officially nominated Grossi for UN Secretary-General. According to Buenos Aires, he has demonstrated "his ability to promote diplomatic dialogue in situations of conflict and serious international crises," which makes him a suitable candidate for UN chief.