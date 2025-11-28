Putin's visit to India to cover all significant issues — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to India is significant, as it will enable a comprehensive discussion of the full spectrum of bilateral relations, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"The visit is of great importance, providing an opportunity to comprehensively discuss the extensive agenda of Russian-Indian relations within the particularly privileged strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic, scientific, technological, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as to consider topical international and regional issues," the statement said.

"These issues will be at the heart of negotiations with the Indian delegation led by [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi," the Kremlin concluded.