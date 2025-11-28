IN BRIEF: Damage to homes, cars reported as 136 drones attack Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Air defenses downed 136 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

A drone attack damaged the roof of a residential building and the windows of a gas station in the Voronezh Region. Several homes and cars were damaged in the Rostov Region.

TASS has gathered the key information about the consequences of the attacks.

Scale of attacks

- Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 136 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions last night, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- As many as 46 drones were shot down over the Rostov Region, 30 over the Saratov Region, 29 over Crimea, 12 over the Black Sea, six over the Bryansk Region, five over the Volgograd Region, two over the Voronezh Region, another two over the Moscow Region, two more over the Sea of Azov, one over the Kursk Region, and another one over the Kaluga Region.

Consequences

- A Ukrainian drone attack damaged the roof of a residential building and the windows of a gas station in the Voronezh Region; there were no casualties, Governor Alexander Gusev wrote on Telegram.

- Air defenses repelled a drone attack on the cities of Shakhty and Taganrog, and five districts in the southern region of Rostov; no casualties were reported but several cars and residential buildings were damaged, Governor Yury Slyusar said.

- Organizers suspended access to the venue of the Fifth Congress of Young Scientists in the Sirius Federal Territory in southern Russia due to a drone strike threat, according to a newsletter.

Airport operation

- Temporary restrictions on inbound and outbound flights were introduced at the airports of Volgograd, Penza, Saratov, Samara, Ulyanovsk, Krasnodar, Sochi, Gelendzhik, Vladikavkaz, Grozny, Magaz, and Nalchik, as well as Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport.