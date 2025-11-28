Russia, Venezuela sign 18 documents following bilateral commission’s meeting

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russia and Venezuela have signed 18 documents and the final statement following the 19th session of the bilateral high-level intergovernmental commission, co-chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

The documents touch upon various spheres of cooperation, including mining, peaceful atom, transport and joint research.

"The Russian side commends the results of the work that has been done and the agreements that have been reached. We have outlined our path forward and determined our next steps on all key aspects of the bilateral agenda," Chernyshenko noted.

The Russian deputy prime minister went on to say that the commission will held its 20th session next year.

"We hope that we will approach it with even more impressive results," Chernyshenko added.