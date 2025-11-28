No Russian-UK contacts on Ukrainian settlement — ambassador

LONDON, November 28. /TASS/. The United Kingdom has not reached out to Russia against the backdrop of Geneva talks on the basis of the US-proposed peace plan, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said, answering to a question from TASS.

"There have been no contacts with the US side in this regard. Their stance is the opposite. It is not aimed at reaching a diplomatic solution for settlement," he said.

Last week, Washington unveiled a 28-point peace initiative that drew criticism from Kiev and its European partners, who pushed for significant revisions. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva on the proposal, talks that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described as "the most productive" since the start of the conflict. Later, Trump said the number of provisions in the document was reduced from 28 to 22.

Answering to reporters’ questions about Trump’s plan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia generally agrees that the US list of points on Ukraine "can be used" as the basis for future agreements. A US negotiating team, whose composition is yet to be approved by Trump, will arrive in Moscow for negotiations early next week.