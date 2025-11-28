Confiscation of Russian assets in UK to be viewed as theft — ambassador

LONDON, November 28. /TASS/. Confiscation of sovereign Russian assets in the United Kingdom will be treated as theft, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said during a conversation with Russian journalists.

"[In the context of Russian assets] Some internal work has been under way, which is not quite clear to us," he said. "In any case, it will be a theft of our assets."

EU countries are trying to develop legal mechanisms for the use of frozen Russian assets. Most of them - just over 200 billion euros - are blocked on the Euroclear site in Belgium. The depository has repeatedly opposed the expropriation of these funds, warning that this could lead to Russia's seizure of European or Belgian assets in other parts of the world in court. Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever demanded that all EU members fully share his country’s financial risks. Participants of the October 23 EU summit in Brussels have been unable to come to terms on the issue. The issue will be raised by EU leaders again in December.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, noted that Moscow would certainly respond to the actions of European countries if Russian assets were confiscated. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Russia's response would be very harsh and painful if EU countries used frozen Russian assets to issue a "reparation loan" to Ukraine.