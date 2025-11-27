NATO actions led Euro-Atlantic security system to point of collapse — Russian diplomat

BRUSSELS, November 28. /TASS/. NATO’s expansion and aggressive promotion of the NATO-centric model of global affairs have brought the Euro-Atlantic security system to the point of collapse, and triggered the most serious international crisis since World War II, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Denis Gonchar said.

"NATO’s rampant expansion despite promises not to do so, the imposition of the NATO-centric model of the world, the demolition of the arms control system, the inciting of color revolutions and violent overthrows of governments, aggressive democratization and attacks on traditional values - all of this devalued the Euro-Atlantic security system, provoked the crisis around Ukraine and, speaking more broadly, the crisis between Russia and the West," he said during a Russian-Belarusian briefing for the diplomatic corps in Brussels, headlined "Eurasian security: challenges and perspectives."

"Constant violations of the principles of sovereign equality, non-use of force or threat of force, non-interference into domestic affairs has led us to the most serious crisis of global security since World War Two," the ambassador added.