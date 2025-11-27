Putin indicated that US plan on Ukraine may lay foundation for peace process — expert

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated that the contents of the US peace plan may lay the foundation for peace settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, Deputy Director of the Institute of CIS Countries Vladimir Zharikhin has told TASS.

"Putin has outlined prospects for the Ukrainian peace process. In other words, he practically reaffirmed that the 28-point plan can serve as a basis for constructive negotiations. He once again said that this was the question for the US and Russia to decide," the expert said.

The analyst also spoke about the planned visit of a US negotiating team to Moscow.

"These 28 points were a breakthrough. One of the elements of this breakthrough is, undoubtedly, the US delegation’s visit due next week. I hope that it will once again confirm mutual understanding on the basis of the Alaska agreement," Zharikhin added.

Last week, Washington unveiled a 28-point peace initiative that drew criticism from Kiev and its European partners, who pushed for significant revisions. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva on the proposal, talks that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described as "the most productive" since the start of the conflict.

According to RBC-Ukraine news agency, the two delegations aligned on most of the plan, but some points were set aside for discussion at a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky. The date of the meeting remains undecided. Later, Trump said the number of provisions in the document was reduced from 28 to 22.