Moldova may be preparing provocation against Russia — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. A recent attempt to smuggle Russian weapons from Moldova to Romania may be an attempt to organize a provocation in the West, which could be directly blamed on Russia, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The Romanian border service has recently found lethal weapons, components and ammunition in a truck belonging to a Moldovan transport company at the Moldovan-Romanian border. Photographs circulated in the press show rocket-propelled assault grenades, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, Russian Igla man-portable air defense missile systems, Kornet anti-tank missile systems, as well as debris resembling Russian unmanned aerial vehicles Geran. The contents of the van were registered as "metal structures" with final delivery to Israel.

"Experts are wondering about the origin of these weapons, since they are not used by the Moldovan army," Zakharova told a news conference. "The Moldovan public is concerned that the Chisinau regime is becoming a direct participant in illegal arms trafficking, offering the country's territory as a transshipment base for military supplies. However, it is possible that this may become the basis for some future provocation: it will be possible to invent and recreate anything, as on a 3D printer, scattering Russian weapons as visual evidence."

Zakharova said that the Moldovan government continues its course towards European integration and rapprochement with NATO and, to integrate into these structures, "intimidate their own people with a non-existent Russian threat that they themselves invented. The most tragic thing is that to implement the so-called European integration project, representatives of the Chisinau regime have been destroying centuries-old ties with the traditional partners in the CIS, including the Russian Federation.".