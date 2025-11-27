Russia says closely monitors military preparations of EU, NATO at its borders

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russia is closely monitoring and taking into account in its defense planning the military preparations of NATO and the European Union at its borders, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in the wake of a European Commission decision to create increased military mobility.

"This is a new unhealthy initiative of the EC and new evidence of Brussels' policy of accelerating the strengthening of the logistical potential of the member states to counter the threat from the Russian Federation and its allies, which was invented by the Europeans for internal use," she said. "We are closely monitoring such military preparations near the borders of our country, taking them fully into account in Russian defense planning."

She said that under the pretext of deterring Russia, "the NATO countries are actually preparing a springboard for the transfer of large military contingents and heavy weapons by the hands of the European Union. The so-called military Schengen is, in fact, an integrated part of the deliberately unrealistic plans pushed by the current leadership of the European Union to inflict the notorious strategic defeat on Russia.

"It is significant that the European Commission's decision to create an infrastructure for a rapid movement of military goods across the territory of EU countries to the eastern flank was preceded by the introduction of restrictions on the issuance of multiple-entry Schengen visas to Russian citizens, and now we are learning that they issue Schengen visas to those who are recruited by the United States in Asia to be fighters. The fundamental universal principle of freedom of movement of people for peaceful purposes in the EU has been preferred over the freedom of movement of weapons, military equipment and militants, and all this is also legitimized.".