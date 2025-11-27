Russia sees developing ties, military industry as goals during CSTO presidency — Putin

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. Strengthening cooperation between the CSTO member states, as well as the development and integration of the countries' defense sectors will be the priorities during Russia’s presidency in 2026, President Vladimir Putin said after his visit to Kyrgyzstan and a CSTO summit held there.

"There are many priorities. This is the improvement of our interaction. This is a comparison of the capabilities of the military-industrial sectors of the states. Cooperation has been very deep since the days of the Soviet Union. We give preferential terms for the purchase of our weapons and equipment for the CSTO countries. All of this is working, it's working quite effectively," Putin told reporters.

According to him, Russia is ready to share research and the latest military-industrial complex products with its partners.

Another area of the CSTO's work, the president said, will be to improve the work of the organization's governing bodies.

"This is such a bureaucratic job, but it's still important, bearing in mind that every country is interested in minimizing costs and improving the effectiveness of cooperation," Putin summed up.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization is an international security organization uniting six states: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. It was set up in 2002 on the basis of a 1992 Collective Security Treaty. The purpose of the CSTO is to fend off threats to security and stability, to protect territorial integrity and sovereignty of the member states without interfering in their internal political processes, as well as to repel threats to international peace and security.