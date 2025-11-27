Capital of West African’s Guinea-Bissau under full military control — Russian Embassy

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Bissau, the capital of the West African country of Guinea-Bissau, is completely under the control of the country’s military, and the operation of all banks, markets and shops has been suspended indefinitely, the Russian Embassy in Bissau reported to TASS.

"The capital is under full military control at the moment," a source in the Russian Embassy said. "Several roads in the city center are blocked along their entire length with the assistance of rapid response police units."

"Checkpoints have been set up at the exits from the city as well as on routes leading to the airport," the embassy noted. "Numerous military patrols are deployed at all intersections, while police posts appear only sporadically. The streets are empty, and all civil service institutions, including banks, markets and shops, remain closed."

On November 26, Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who was running for re-election for a second term, was arrested by the servicemen in the middle of the day in his office in the presidential palace. He told several media outlets over the phone that no violence had been used against him. Chief of the General Staff Biague Na Ntan, Deputy Chief of Staff Mamadou Toure and Interior Minister Botche Cande were also arrested.

The Jeune Afrique news outlet reported later in the day that Domingos Simoes Pereira, leader of the main opposition African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), and Fernando Dias da Costa, the party's candidate in the recent presidential election, were arrested as well. Their whereabouts are unknown.

Before the military takeover, General N'Canha served as head of the presidential military office. His responsibilities included ensuring the personal security of the head of state.