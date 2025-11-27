Putin points to clash of views on Ukrainian conflict in West

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. The divergence of opinions in the West, including in the United States, remains the main obstacle to resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"I do not know the essence of this eavesdropping [of telephone talks between Russia and the US on the settlement in Ukraine - TASS], nor the essence of these leaks," Putin said, noting that he was at events from morning till evening and then came to reporters. "What is the problem there, from my point of view, in most respects? The matter is not in us. The matter is in how sharply differing views are colliding within the collective West and the United States itself regarding what is taking place and what should be done to halt the war, to stop hostilities," the Russian leader said.

The head of state stressed that he had met the special envoy of the US President, Steve Witkoff, before visiting Anchorage. "And then I visited Alaska and held a number of talks there. In broad terms, I would like to stress, that in general I formed the view that we had an understanding of where we are and what should be done to stop these hostilities," Putin said.

Then the parties returned home. "Since both my counterpart President Trump and I said that we needed to return to our capitals, to think, to consult our offices, departments and allies. And we agreed to continue after that," the Russian leader said.

Then Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the head of state said. "They talked, in general, in broad terms. Yet no conflict situation appeared between Russia and the United States on these matters. So we remained on the Anchorage platform. And then the United States suddenly announced sanctions against two of our companies. In connection with what? I honestly must say I did not even understand what was going on," Putin added.

Therefore, Witkoff should not be criticized for being "too polite" in treating his Russian counterpart, the Russian leader said.