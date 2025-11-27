Russia ready to return of EU business but not to prejudice of its partners — Putin

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. The European business left Russia on its own after the start of developments in Ukraine and Russia is ready to its return but not to the disadvantage of its business partners that proved themselves as reliable and own producers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Nomad television.

"The Europeans started fencing themselves off from us after the start of developments in Ukraine," the head of state noted. "If they decide to return, please, we are not against it, we are open to everyone, we are ready to work with everyone. But certainly, considering realities that have evolved," the Russian leader said.

Many niches in our market were taken by Russian manufacturers in the first instance, the president said. Russian partners in the Eurasian Economic Union also came to the market. "We will not do anything to the prejudice of these partners, stable and reliable. But we are ready to hold the dialogue with everyone," Putin stressed.

The result of European economic policy, particularly in energy, is already known in EU countries, the Russian leader said. "The German economy is in recession for the third year in a row," Putin added.