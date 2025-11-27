European automotive industry fades, Putin says

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. The Chinese electric cars are already better and cheaper than European ones, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Nomad television.

"The Chinese make electric car better and cheaper than Europeans. The European automotive industry is in tatters overall," Putin said.

Development of cooperation between Russia and Asia is not the turn of recent years, the head of state stressed. "The point is not that we make a kind of a strategic turn in connection with developments in Ukraine. We indeed started paying more attention to this side - not because we have any problems occurred with our European partners but because the economy of countries of the East, countries of the Greater South - it is developing at a higher pace than the economy of Western countries," Putin said.

There was no rush, the Russian leader said. "We simply saw: purchases of our goods increased," he noted. "Such goods started appearing that became more competitive," Putin added.