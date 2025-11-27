Russia ready to discuss strategic stability issues with the US — Putin

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has stated that Russia is prepared to address all issues related to strategic stability in cooperation with the United States. In response to journalists' questions, Putin emphasized, "We are ready to consider all issues connected to strategic stability together with the US administration."

When asked whether, under his directives, Russian government agencies and intelligence services had evaluated the possibility of testing nuclear weapons following US President Donald Trump’s recent statements, Putin clarified that he had instructed the Russian Security Council to gather additional information about US actions, analyze the data, and develop proposals for Russia’s potential response. "One of the proposals we received is to collaborate with the US on this matter. We find this approach appropriate, based on what we observe," he noted.

Trump announced on October 29 that he had directed the Pentagon to resume nuclear testing immediately, citing concerns that other countries were already conducting such tests. He did not specify the nature of these tests or whether they involved nuclear warheads.

Subsequently, on November 5, during a meeting with the Russian Security Council, Putin tasked the Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry, special services, and civilian authorities to collect and analyze further information. He requested that they "submit coordinated proposals on the possible initiation of preparations for nuclear weapons tests." Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified that Putin had not ordered the commencement of testing but had simply instructed officials to assess the advisability of beginning preparations in light of US actions.