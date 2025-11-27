Putin completes visit to Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has completed his state visit to Kyrgyzstan and left Bishkek, the Kremlin said on Max.

"Vladimir Putin has left Bishkek. At Manas airport, the Russian leader was escorted by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov," it said in a statement.

At the red carpet the Russian president was seen off by a military orchestra, which performed a march to the tune of the song My Dear Capital - My Golden Moscow by Mark Lisyansky and Isaac Dunayevsky.

Japarov met Putin at the airport when he arrived in Bishkek. According to the diplomatic protocol, a personal meeting and a personal seeing off at the ramp are optional for the head of state, even in cases of a state visit. However, in some cases, this is done as a sign of special respect for the guest and his country.

Putin’s visit to Bishkek took place from November 25 to November 27. The Russian leader held a meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan to discuss a wide range of issues of strategic partnership and allied relations in various industries.

Besides, the Collective Security Treaty Organization summit was held on November 27.