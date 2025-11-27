Russia still open to discuss European security issues with West — Putin

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. Russia remains open to engaging in discussions on pan-European security and strategic stability with Western countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Speaking about us all wanting to speak together and hold discussions to settle some issues concerning pan-European security, then probably - yes," Putin said at a press conference.

"We suggested it ourselves once. If our Western partners - and let us call them by this name again - want this today, then please, we are ready," he added.

"We all realize that we need to sit down [at the negotiating table] and discuss this seriously. Every word matters there," the Russian president noted.

"On the other hand, for instance, one of the [European] documents states that we must address the issue of strategic stability together with our American partners. Well, for God's sake, are we against it?"

The Russian president added that during the administration of ex-US President Barack Obama, Russia had been approached with a proposal to "negotiate on certain matters".

"What we heard in response was, 'Yes, yes,' and then, just a month before the Obama administration left the White House, everything stalled," Putin emphasized.